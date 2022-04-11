Southern Masbate, parts of Visayas, Mindanao under Signal No. 1 as “Agaton” remains almost stationary

(Eagle News) — The southern portion of Masbate and several parts of Visayas and Mindanao are under Signal No. 1, as Tropical Depression “Agaton” remains stationary over San Pablo Bay.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas of Masbate, in particular, are under the signal number, with “Agaton” located over the coastal waters of Tanauan, Leyte:

Dimasalang

Palanas

Cataingan

Pio V. Corpuz

Esperanza

Placer

Cawayan

The following areas in Visayas are also under Signal No. 1:

Eastern Samar

Samar

Northern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

the northeastern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, San Remigio, Medellin, City of Bogo, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan) including Camotes Island

the eastern portion of Bohol (Getafe, Talibon, Bien Unido, Trinidad, Ubay, San Miguel, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Mabini)

Signal No. 1 is also raised over the following areas in Mindanao:

Surigao del Norte

Dinagat Islands

PAGASA said the tropical depression is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 60 km/h.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Sorsogon, Masbate, Romblon, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, the northern and central portions of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, the northern portion of Negros Oriental, the northern portion of Negros Occidental, Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, Antique, Guimaras on Monday.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains, meanwhile, are expected over Dinagat Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Quezon, and the rest of Bicol Region and Visayas.

The weather bureau said “Agaton” is forecast to slowly loop in the vicinity of northeastern portion of Leyte and the southern portions of Samar and Eastern Samar before emerging over the Philippine Sea by tomorrow evening.

Another tropical cyclone with international name “Malakas” is expected to interact with it.