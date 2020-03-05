South Korea’s Culture Minister urges churches to suspend gatherings to contain COVID-19 spread

by Rona Lacap

EBC Correspondent in South Korea

(Eagle News) — As cases of the novel coronavirus continues to spread, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism encouraged churches in South Korea to halt church services and gatherings.

Culture Minister Park Yang-woo asked the Head of the United Christian Churches of Korea to actively participate in the battle against the novel coronavirus as he visited the central office of the organization on Tuesday in Jongno, central Seoul. He emphasized that now is the crucial moment in the effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Since majority of the novel coronavirus cases are linked to mass infections, many Korean churhces are following the government’s recommendation and have already canceled services, resorting to church services online. Religious groups like the Catholic church and Buddhist groups had decided to cancel their gatherings.

On Friday, the Culture Minister advised religious groups in an official statement to refrain from any worship services and gatherings.

The biggest Christian church in South Korea, the Yeouido Full Gospel Church in Seoul with more than 560,000 followers decided to suspend church gatherings.

In Busan, a total of 31 confirmed patients are members of Onchun Church. Onchun Church official said “We found out about our first confirmed patient on Feb.21. Since Feb.22, we have shut down all facilities. “

The church added that they are actively cooperating with the government to overcome the situation.

In Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, seven members of Saengmyeongsaem church have been confirmed as COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday morning. The outbreak was linked to a follower who participated in the Sunday service on Feb.23 with 140 attendees and elementary school-age Sunday service with 20 student participants.According to Suwon Mayor Yeom Tae-yong, everyone related to Saengmyeongsaem Church would be tested for the novel coronavirus.

Three confirmed patients who are members of the Yangrim Church in Gwangju were also added to the list. The said church has around 500 followers. Two of the infected patients joined the church service on Sunday, March 1.