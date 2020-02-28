South Korea coronavirus cases hit 2,337, as jump in new cases overtake those from China

(Eagle News) – Cases of the highly infectious coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in South Korea have now reached more than 2,300, with the increase of more than 570 cases reported on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 – the highest jump so far in a single day outside of China.

According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), the confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Korea has now hit a total of 2,337.

There were also 315 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday afternoon, bringing to 571 the COVID-19 taking its rise on the day to 571, thus overtaking the increase reported in China where the virus originated.

The KCDC said that 447 of the new COVID-19 cases were registered in Daegu, and 64 in the nearby North Gyeongsang Province. The others are from other regions in the country, including six new cases in the capital, Seoul.

It said that another 30,237 are suspected cases, or people still being checked for COVID-19.

The death toll due to the virus in South Korea remains at 13. Only 22 people among the infected cases have so far recovered.

China reported only 327 new cases on Friday, the lowest daily figure for new infections in more than a month.