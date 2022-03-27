Some 900 families evacuated from Taal Volcano vicinity as magmatic unrest continues

Numbers expected to rise as evacuation of high-risk communities pushed

(Eagle News) – Around 900 families have already evacuated in the CALABARZON region due to the “phreatomagmatic” eruption of Taal Volcano since Saturday, March 26.

Malacanang said on Sunday, March 27, that the “Executive Department is closely monitoring the situation in the areas near Taal Volcano” which is still under Alert Level 3.

As of Sunday, there were 869 families or 2,961 individuals who have been evacuated in CALABARZON, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRRMC). The numbers are expected to rise.

“The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and its regional counterparts, together with the local government units, are implementing all relevant precautionary measures, including evacuation of high risk communities near the volcano island as well as the fishermen in Taal Lake,” the Palace said on Sunday, March 27.

“We urge all residents of affected barangays and communities to remain alert and vigilant, get news updates from trusted sources and authorities, and cooperate with concerned agencies while the volcano situation is being monitored for any developments,” it said.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said it was ready with its Quick Response Teams. It has also ensured the standby stockpile of food and non-food items to augment local supplies when needed.

Alert Level 3 signifying Magmatic Unrest was raised over Taal Volcano at 8:00 AM on Saturday, March 26, due to phreatomagmatic eruption of the Main Crater between 07:22 AM and 08:59 AM.

This “generated up to 3,000 m-tall eruption plumes.”

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the activity was recorded by 11 of 16 seismic stations of the Taal Volcano Network or TVN as volcanic tremor events that lasted 5 and 86 minutes.

As many as 66 discrete explosions were also detected by 5 of 7 infrasound stations that day.

“Sulfur-smelling wet ashfall was reported on Taal Volcano Island or TVI along the Calauit and Alas-as shorelines and on the lakeshore of Banyaga, Agoncillo, Batangas.”

-Upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in Main Crater Lake-

As of Sunday morning, March 27, PHIVOLCS recorded 14 volcanic earthquakes, including 10 volcanic tremor events having durations of 2 to 3 minutes, and 4 low-frequency volcanic earthquakes.

“Activity at the Main Crater was dominated by upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake which generated plumes 1,000 meters tall that drifted southwest,” it said.

PHIVOLCS said that “there is a magmatic intrusion at the Main Crater that may further drive succeeding eruptions.”

It strongly recommended the evacuation of Taal Volcano Island and high-risk barangays of Bilibinwang and Banyaga, Agoncillo and Boso-boso, Gulod and eastern Bugaan East, Laurel, Batangas Province due to the possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami should stronger eruptions subsequently occur.”

“The public is reminded that the entire Taal Volcano Island is a Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), and entry into the island as well as high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel must be prohibited. All activities on Taal Lake should not be allowed at this time,” it said.

