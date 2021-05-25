Over 4 million already vaccinated or 3 percent of PH population, says NTF spokesman

Padilla urges more Filipinos to enlist for vaccine shots, avoid superspreader events

(Eagle News) – Over four million people have already been vaccinated in the country, according to National Task Force against COVID-19 spokesperson Ret. Gen. Restituto Padilla.

This is just around 3 percent of the total population which is still very far from the 70 percent that are needed to be vaccinated against COVID-19, he said in an interview with the Eagle News Service program Balitalakayan aired on NET25 on Tuesday, May 25.

“Ang atin pong nabakunahan pa lang ay lagpas ng 4 na milyon. Kung ang populasyon ng Pilipinas ay 108 to 110 million, ay maliit pa lang po yan, mga around 3 percent of the population,” he said.

Malacanang said that there were 4,097,425 vaccine doses that have already been administered nationwide as of Sunday, May 23.

Padilla said that in Metro Manila, the numbers needed to be vaccinated are from nine to 10 million people.

The NTF and the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NITAG), including the vaccine expert panel, are already studying the proposal to concentrate the vaccine rollout in Metro Manila, he said.

“Yan po ay pinag-aaralan na ng ating NITAG at ng ating vaccine expert panel, at saka ng grupo na incharge sa ating rollout,” he said, citing the suggestion to vaccinate 90 percent of the population in the Philippine capital.

-More vaccines given to surge areas-

Padilla said that they have also given more vaccines to what they call as “surge areas” or areas with a high number of cases.

As part of the efforts to vaccinate more in Metro Manila, local government units have already set up their respective mega-vaccination sites.

-Mega-vaccination sites, roving vaccination to reach more people-

One of these sites is the proposed Nayong Pilipino mega-vaccination center that the Razon group would help set up. The Razon group will also shoulder the expenses for this, Padilla said. The targeted numbers to be vaccinated in this site alone are from 10,000 to 15,000 per day.

These mega-vaccination centers are set up in partnership with the private sector.

There are also roving vaccination in Quezon City, and other local government units in Metro Manila.

The NTF spokesperson also appealed for the public to continue strictly observing the minimum health protocols such as the wearing of face mask and face shield, observing social or physical distancing, frequent handwashing and sanitation of the home and work area, and ensuring proper ventilation of spaces.

As there is still not enough people vaccinated, he urged Filipinos to be vigilant against super-spreader events such as mass gatherings and outings where there is no social distancing.

Padilla also urged more people to register or enlist for vaccines, so they will be scheduled for their anti-COVID shots.

He said that with more vaccine doses coming in, those belonging to the A5 group or the essential workers, and the A5 group or the poor and the indigent will also be vaccinated by June.



(Eagle News Service)