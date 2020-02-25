Around 480 Filipinos who tested negative for COVID-19 aboard Japan cruise ship to arrive today

(Eagle News) – Around 480 Filipinos who disembarked from the MV Diamond Princess cruise ship and who tested negative from the coronavirus disease are set to arrive today, Tuesday, Feb. 25, according to the Department of Health.

There are 538 overseas Filipinos (OFs) aboard the cruise ship, but 59 have so far tested positive for COVID-19.

Because of this, more than 400 negative asymptomatic patients will be repatriated, the DOH said.

Under the repatriation plan, the DOH said it would separate screening of the Filipinos to be repatriated to make sure that only those who tested negative for the virus would be considered for repatriation.

At the same time, those who have no symptoms of the disease would be repatriated.

“OFs negative for the coronavirus will be checked for signs and symptoms of respiratory illness, and only asymptomatic individuals will be allowed to disembark from the ship, take the bus to the airport, and board the aircraft back to the Philippines,” a DOH statement said.

-Screening upon landing and disembarkation-

It said that while aboard the aircraft from Japan to Clark International Airport, “regular monitoring will be done and individuals who will manifest signs of respiratory illness will be separated and isolated in one area of the aircraft.”

“Upon landing and disembarkation, another screening will be conducted,” it said.

“Those who will manifest signs of respiratory illness during the flight will immediately be brought to an identified hospital for isolation and management while those who were asymptomatic throughout the flight will be directly transferred to the quarantine facility at New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac,” the DOH said.

The DOH said that during the 14-day quarantine period, there would be 20 medical teams from DOH hospitals that will manage the quarantine facility to provide appropriate health services.

“Patients will be checked twice a day and provided with food and basic provisions,” the department’s statement said.

“We will ensure that Infection Control and Quarantine Protocols will be strictly followed by our kababayans and the health workers that will man the quarantine facility. DOH and its partners will be working double hard to ensure the safety and welfare of the quarantined patients, as well as civilians in the vicinity,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said.