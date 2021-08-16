Some 470k Moderna doses arrive; total Moderna vaccines delivered so far in PHL at almost 4.3M

(Eagle News) – About 470,000 doses of the American-made Moderna vaccines arrived in the country on Sunday, Aug. 15, bringing to almost 4.3 million the total Moderna doses for the Philippine vaccination drive.

The Singapore Airlines flight carrying 469,200 Moderna doses arrived at Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Sunday.

“Of these doses, 319,200 doses were procured by the Philippine government, while 150,000 were purchased by the private sector led by International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI),” according to the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

-Galvez thanks US gov’t for vaccine donations-

NTF Chief Implementer and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr. thanked the US government and Moderna for the continuous shipment of the vaccines.

“I would like to thank the US government and Moderna for allowing us to have access to these very effective vaccines. We are very thankful that Moderna has given us regular deliveries,” Galvez said shortly after the arrival of the vaccines.

Last August 8, the country received 326,400 doses of Moderna vaccines.

Galvez was joined by Clare Bea, unit chief, US Embassy’s Environment, Science, Technology, and Health; Dr. Maria Soledad Antonio, director, DOH-Bureau of International Health Cooperation; and Dr. Ariel Valencia, director, DOH.

The US government has so far donated 3,000,060 doses through the COVAX Facility while the rest were procured. A total of 4,296,060 Moderna vaccines have been delivered to the country.

In all, the Philippine government and the private sector ordered 20 million doses of Moderna vaccine.

