Some 3 million Filipino senior citizens not yet vaccinated against COVID-19, says Palace

Malacanang appeals to unvaccinated seniors to get COVID-19 jabs citing data that most COVID deaths are among the elderly

(Eagle News) – Some three million Filipino senior citizens or those 60 years and above have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19, the Palace said.

This is part of the targeted population which should be vaccinated the soonest possible time because of the increasing number of new COVID-19 cases suspected to be propelled by the highly infectious Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.

The Philippine government said that it targets to vaccinate some 90 million Filipinos by June 2022. Of this number are the 28 to 30 million still unvaccinated among the eligible population.

Malacanang again appealed to the elderly who have not yet been vaccinated to avail of the COVID-19 jabs as these provide them protection against getting severe COVID-19.

Acting presidential spokesperson and cabinet secretary Karlo Nograles cited data from the World Health Organization that “senior citizens are at highest risk of deaths due to COVID-19.’ In the country, he said, “seven out of 10 deaths are in patients 60 years old and above.”

“Pakiusap po namin sa mga lolo at lola, at sa kanilang mga mahal sa buhay: For yourselves and your families, please, please get vaccinated. Our seniors are vulnerable to COVID-19,” Nograles said in a Malacanang press briefing on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

“Mas kailangan po nila ang dagdag-protekyon na ibinibigay ng bakuna, kahit ano pa ang brand nito.”

-Protection by vaccines against severe Covid stressed-

“Please allow us to reiterate that the protection provided by vaccines comes not just in the form of reducing the likelihood of infection; it also comes in the form of reducing the risk of developing severe COVID symptoms. Kapag bakunado po kayo, malaki po ang chance na kung mahawa man kayo ng COVID, magiging mild lang ang symptoms ninyo,” Nograles explained.

He said that vaccine supplies are not a problem anymore as total vaccines delivered to the country since February last year have reached 213, 487,520 doses.

Just last Sunday, Jan. 9, the US government through the COVAX facility had delivered over 2.7 million Pfizer doses, while last Friday, Jan. 7, around 150,540 Moderna doses were also delivered – the first vaccine shipments for this 2022.

-Target to vaccinate 90 million Filipinos by June 2022-

“Ini-report din kagabi sa Talk to the People ang target ng Administration na mabakunahan ang siyamnapung milyong (90-M) Pilipino bago matapos ang June 2022. Sa bilang na ito, nasa 28 million to 30 million ang kailangang mabakunahan na hindi pa bakunado, kasama na rito ang tatlong milyong unvaccinated seniors,” Nograles said.

The Philippine government has already spelled out its vaccination strategies this year that include inoculating the remaining three million senior citizens, administering additional boosters doses and expanding the vaccination drive to cover minors in preparation for in-person classes.

Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr, who is also the chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19, said that the main objectives for this year also include vaccinating 90 million Filipinos including minors aged five to 11 before the end of June.

As of January 10, the DOH said that over 113.3 million vaccine doses have already been administered in the country.

President Rodrigo Duterte has also appealed for the remaining unvaccinated members of the population to get their COVID-19 jabs amid the exponential rise in virus cases.

