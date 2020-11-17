Six more overseas Filipinos test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Six more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional cases, the tally rose to 11528.

Recoveries rose to 7463 after the DFA reported two additional ones.

One more death pushed the death toll to 831.

The DFA said the Middle East and Africa region still has the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths, with 7518, 4648 and 546, respectively.

The Americas have the least cases and recoveries, with 829 and 520, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least deaths, with nine.

The DFA has said it has repatriated over 200,000 Filipinos abroad since it started its repatriation efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic in February.