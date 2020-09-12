Six additional COVID-19 cases reported among police personnel

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police has reported six more COVID-19 cases among police personnel.
With the additional cases, the PNP said the tally rose to 4947 as of Saturday night.
Twenty-five additional recoveries also brought the total to 3532.
No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported among police personnel.
Suspect cases are at 3147, while probable cases have reached 737.
The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as they continue to man quarantine checkpoints and implement laws.
Earlier, the PNP inked an agreement with Makati Medical Center to ensure the wellbeing of policemen in the field.