Six additional COVID-19 cases reported among police personnel

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police has reported six more COVID-19 cases among police personnel.

With the additional cases, the PNP said the tally rose to 4947 as of Saturday night.

Twenty-five additional recoveries also brought the total to 3532.

No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported among police personnel.

Suspect cases are at 3147, while probable cases have reached 737.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as they continue to man quarantine checkpoints and implement laws.

Earlier, the PNP inked an agreement with Makati Medical Center to ensure the wellbeing of policemen in the field.