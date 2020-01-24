Sison: “Premature” for me to meet with Duterte while peace negotiations are terminated

(Eagle News)–Communist Party of the Philippines founder Jose Maria Sison on Friday, Jan. 24, welcomed President Rodrigo Duterte’s desire to resume peace negotiations.

In a statement, Sison said it was, however, “best for the (Philippine government) and the (National Democratic Front of the Philippines) to prepare” for his “one-on-one meeting” with Duterte “by formally resuming the peace negotiations and accomplishing the interim peace agreement in a neutral venue abroad.”

According to Sison, in the first place, it would be “premature” for him to meet with Duterte “while the peace negotiations are terminated and the militarist peace spoilers around him are still hell-bent on sabotaging the prospect of peace negotiations.”

“The main purpose of this meeting is for Duterte and me to agree on ways and means to accelerate the completion of the comprehensive agreements on social, economic, political and constitutional reforms and ensure the implementation of these reforms against foreign powers and local reactionary powers that are adverse to them,” he said.

He said both panels would “need only a few weeks to work and realize these objectives.”

On Thursday, Jan. 23, Senator Bong Go said Duterte was still open to resuming negotiations with the Communist rebels.

Go said, however, that the President wanted a “one-on-one” meeting with Sison.

“Just the two of them. They are the leaders,” Go had said.