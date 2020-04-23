Singapore’s COVID-19 cases leap to over 11,000; still country with most virus cases in Southeast Asia

(Eagle News) – Singapore’s COVID-19 cases jumped anew, reaching more than 11,000 as more than a thousand new infections were added in one day.

Singapore’s total cases reached 11,178 as of Thursday, April 23, with 12 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University’s virus dashboard on global COVID-19 cases.

Because of this, Singapore remains the country with the most coronavirus infections among the ASEAN member states.

On Wednesday, April 22, the COVID-19 cases in this country breached 10,000, reaching 10,141 after the addition of more than 1,000 cases.

The recent cases were mostly among migrant workers living in packed dormitories in the outskirts of the city, There were 1,037 new cases added as of Thursday noon.

The spike in cases was recorded after the mass testing done in these mega-dorms.

The virus restrictions have been extended in Singapore because of the rising cases.

