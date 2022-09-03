Signal No. 2 still raised over Batanes as Typhoon “Henry” accelerates

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 2 remains hoisted over Batanes as Typhoon “Henry” accelerates northward while maintaining its strength.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Signal No. 1, meanwhile, remains hoisted over Babuyan Islands and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana).

PAGASA said in the next 24 hours, the southwest monsoon enhanced by this typhoon will also bring monsoon rains over the western sections of Northern and Central Luzon.

On the forecast track, the typhoon may pass very close or make landfall in the southern islands of the Ryukyu Archipelago tonight and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) tonight.

“Considering these developments, the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property,” PAGASA said.