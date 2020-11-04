Signal No. 2 raised over Batanes, eastern Babuyan Islands as “Siony” moves towards Luzon Strait

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 2 has been raised over Batanes as “Siony” moves toward the Luzon Strait.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration Services Administration said also under the tropical cyclone wind signal is the eastern portion of the Babuyan Islands, in particular Balintang Island, Babuyan Island, Didicas Island, and Camiguin Island including their adjoining islets.

PAGASA said Signal No. 1, on the other hand, is in effect over the rest of the Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Allacapan, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, Claveria, Santa Praxedes), the northern portion of Apayao (Santa Marcela, Luna, Calanasan),

and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Adams, Pagudpud, Bangui, Dumalneg, Burgos, Vintar, Pasuquin, Bacarra).

So far, “Siony” is located 595 km east of Basco, Batanes, packing maximum

sustained winds of 95 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 115 kph.

It is moving west southwest at 10 kph, and is expected to accelerate toward the west or west-northwest in the next 48 hours.

PAGASA said the center of “Siony” will likely pass over and make landfall or get near Batanes or the Babuyan Islands tomorrow morning or noon.

It is expected to reach the typhoon category with a peak intensity of 120 kph by tomorrow morning as it passes near or over the area.

After leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday afternoon or evening, the severe tropical storm is forecast to turn southwest on Saturday morning and accelerate over the West Philippine Sea toward central or southern Vietnam.

It is expected to gradually weaken.

PAGASA said strong breeze to near gale conditions due to the prevailing northeasterlies will continue over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of Ilocos Norte, and the northern and eastern coastal areas of mainland Cagayan until the arrival of the tropical cyclone winds.

“Damaging gale- to storm-force winds will begin to affect areas under TCWS #2 tomorrow morning,” the weather bureau said.

In the next 24 hours, the troughs of both “Goni,” formerly “Rolly” when inside PAR, and “Siony” will bring scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers over Pangasinan and most parts of Central Luzon, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Moderate to heavy rains due to “Siony,” on the other hand, will begin affecting Batanes and the Babuyan Islands tomorrow early morning.

In the next 24 hours, the coastal waters of areas where Signal No. 2 and 1 are in effect will have rough to high seas.

The areas under a gale warning will have rough to very rough seas while moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the western seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.