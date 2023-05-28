Signal No. 1 still raised over parts of Luzon as Typhoon “Betty” maintains strength, traverses PHL Sea

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 1 remains raised over parts of Luzon as “Betty,” now a typhoon, maintains its strength while moving over the Philippine Sea.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are under Signal No. 1:

Batanes;

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands;

Isabela;

Apayao;

Ilocos Norte;

the northern and central portions of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Lagayan, San Juan, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Malibcong, Danglas, La Paz, Dolores, Tayum, Bucay, Sallapadan, Daguioman, Bucloc, Boliney);

Kalinga;

the eastern and central portions of Mountain Province (Sadanga, Barlig, Natonin, Paracelis, Bontoc);

the eastern and central portions of Ifugao (Mayoyao, Aguinaldo, Alfonso Lista, Banaue, Hingyon, Lagawe, Lamut, Kiangan, Asipulo);

the northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao);

Quirino;

the northeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Solano, Bagabag, Diadi, Villaverde, Bayombong, Ambaguio).

PAGASA said so far, the center of the eye of “Betty” was estimated 815 km east of Northern Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 215 kph.

It is moving west northwestward at 20 kph.

PAGASA said the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands, the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan, Batanes, the northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan, and the northern portions of Ilocos Norte and Apayao will have accumulated rainfall from Monday to Tuesday morning.

Monsoon rains from the enhanced southwest monsoon due to “Betty” are forecast over the western sections of Mimaropa and Western Visayas on Monday, May 29.

“Betty” is forecast to move west northwestward or northwestward until Monday as it gradually decelerates.

It is expected to gradually weaken until Tuesday, PAGASA said.