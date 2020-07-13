Signal No. 1 still raised over Batanes, other areas as “Carina” heads toward Luzon Strait

(Eagle News) — “Carina” has maintained its northwestward direction and is moving towards Luzon Strait as of Monday afternoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said with “Carina” estimated at 200 kilometers east northeast of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan or 200 km east of Aparri, Cagayan,

Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey, eastern Lal-lo, eastern Gattaran, and eastern Baggao).

PAGASA said “Carina” is packing maximum winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph, as it moves at 15 kph.

The weather bureau said the center of the tropical depression is forecast to pass roughly 100 km off the northeastern tip of Luzon and near Babuyan Islands and Batanes.

“However, accounting for the forecast track probability cone, a landfall scenario over these areas remains a possibility,” PAGASA said.

Scattered to widespread moderate to heavy rains are expected over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Abra, and Ilocos Norte.

Scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rains are, on the other hand, expected over the rest of Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, Camarines Norte, and Camarines Sur.

According to PAGASA, “flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.”