Signal No. 1 raised over parts of PHL as Tropical Depression “Vicky” moves toward Davao Oriental-Surigao del Sur area

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 1 has been raised over parts of the country as Tropical Depression “Vicky” continued to move toward the Davao Oriental-Surigao del Sur area.

In its recent advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northern and central portion of Palawan (Puerto Princesa City, Roxas, San Vicente, Dumaran, Araceli, Taytay, El Nido) including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands in Luzon; the southern portion of Leyte (Baybay City, Javier, Abuyog, Mahaplag, Inopacan, Hindang, Hilongos, Bato, Matalom, Palompon, Merida, Isabel), Southern Leyte, the central and southern portions of Cebu (Borbon, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Asturias, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordoba, Balamban, Cebu City, Talisay City, Toledo City, Minglanilla, Naga City, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Aloguinsan, Carcar, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Ronda, Alcantara, Moalboal, Argao, Dalaguete, Badian, Alegria, Alcoy, Boljoon, Oslob, Malabuyoc, Ginatilan, Samboan, Santander) including Camotes Islands, Bohol, Siquijor, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Guimaras, the central and southern portions of Iloilo (Ajuy, Barotac Viejo, San Enrique, San Rafael, Passi City, Bingawan, Calinog, Lambunao, Janiuay, Banate, Anilao, Dingle, Duenas, Badiangan, Barotac Nuevo, Zarraga, Pototan, Dumangas, Mina, New Lucena, Santa Barbara, Leganes, Iloilo City, Pavia, Cabatuan, Maasin, Alimodian, San Miguel, Leon, Oton, Tigbauan, Tubungan, Guimbal, Igbaras, Miagao, San Joaquin), and the southern portion of Antique (Valderrama, San Remigio, Sibalom, Hamtic, Tobias Fornier, Anini-Y, Bugasong, Laua-An, Patnongon, San Jose, Belison in Visayas; and Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, Davao City, the northern portion of Davao del Sur (Santa Cruz, Digos City, Bansalan, Magsaysay, Matanao, Hagonoy), Camiguin, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Cotabato City, North Cotabato, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, and the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Baliguian, Gutalac, Kalawit, Labason, Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Bacungan, Godod, Sindangan, Siayan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Sergio Osmena Sr., Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Dipolog City, Polanco, Pinan, Mutia, La Libertad, Dapitan City, Sibutad, Rizal) in Mindanao are under the storm signal, with “Vicky” estimated 185 km east of Davao City.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kp near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph, and is moving west northwestward at 15 kph.

PAGASA said it is forecast to move generally west-northwestward and make landfall in the vicinity of Davao Oriental-Surigao del Sur area in the next 12 hours.

“After crossing Mindanao, the tropical depression is likely to emerge over the Bohol Sea tomorrow early morning, pass close or over Siquijor, and make another landfall over the southern portion of Negros Island. By tomorrow morning or afternoon, “VIcky” is likely to emerge (over) the Sulu Sea,” PAGASA said.

PAGASA said the areas under Signal No. 1 will have strong breeze to near-gale conditions during the passage of the tropical cyclone.

“Vicky” and the tail-end of a frontal system (Shear Line) will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Caraga, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Southern Leyte, Leyte, and Bohol, and light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bicol Region, the southern portion of Quezon, Lanao del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, and the rest of Visayas, Davao Region, the rest of Northern Mindanao.

In the next 24 hours, the northeast monsoon and the tropical depression will bring rough to very rough seas over the entire seaboards of Northern Luzon, the seaboard of Aurora, the eastern seaboard of Quezon including Polillo Islands, the seaboard of Camarines Norte, the northern seaboard of Camarines Sur, the northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes, the eastern seaboard of Albay including Rapu-Rapu Islands, the eastern seaboard of Sorsogon, the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Samar, and the eastern seaboard of Eastern Samar including Homonhon Island.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the coastal waters of areas under Signal No. 1, which means sea travel is risky over these waters especially for small sea vessels.