Signal no. 1 hoisted over areas of Eastern and Northern Samar as storm “Ambo” intensifies

(Eagle News) — Tropical storm “Ambo” (international name Vongfong) further intensified while moving north-northwestward over the Philippine Sea east of Samar Island, according to PAGASA’s weather bulletin issued Wednesday morning, May 13, 2020.

Because of this, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is hoisted over the northern portion of Eastern Samar, and the eastern portion of Northern Samar.

Under TCWS No. 1 are the towns of Jipapad, Maslog, Arteche, San Policarpio, Oras, Dolores, Can-avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian and Borongan City in Eastern Samar.

Likewise, the towns of Lapinig, Gamay, Mapanas, Palapag, Laoang, Catubig and Las Navas in the eastern portion of Northern Samar are also under TCWS No. 1.

Scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers during thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas are expected today, Wednesday, May 13.

By tomorrow, May 14, PAGASA said there would be “moderate to heavy rains over Eastern Visayas, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate.”

“Residents in these areas are advised to take precautionary measures, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the local rainfall or thunderstorm advisories and heavy rainfall warnings from PAGASA Regional Services Divisions (PRSD),” PAGASA said in its 5 a.m. weather bulletin.

“Flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur in highly to very highly susceptible areas during heavy or prolonged rainfall,” it said.

-Storm Ambo to grow stronger as it moves north-

PAGASA said that Ambo is “forecast to further intensify as it approaches the Eastern Visayas-Bicol Region area.”

“Rough seas will be experienced over the eastern seaboard of Bicol Region and the northern and eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas today. Sea travel is risky over these areas,” it said.

At 4 a.m. today, “the center of Tropical Storm “AMBO” was estimated based on all available data at 410 km East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar (11.7 °N, 129.2 °E ).”

It is moving North Northwest at 15 kilometers per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 105 kph.

By tomorrow morning, Thursday, May 14, it is expected to be 290 km East of Catarman, Northern Samar(12.4°N, 127.3°E).

By Friday morning, May 15, it is forecast to be 40 km East of Legazpi City, Albay(13.1°N, 124.1°E).

(Eagle News Service)