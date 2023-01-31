Shear line affecting Visayas, eastern section of Mindanao: PAGASA

Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting Visayas and the eastern section of Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon.

The southern portion of Palawan, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of a low pressure area.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Eastern and Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Sorsogon, Albay, and Catanduanes will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, PAGASA said.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Quezon, and the rest of MIMAROPA and Bicol Region, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains, while the rest of the country is expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Luzon, Visayas and the eastern section of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds.

The rest of Mindanao is expected to have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.