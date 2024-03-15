Shear line affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon

(Eagle News)–The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the

northeast monsoon is also affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

As a result, Aurora, Camarines Norte, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Batanes and Cagayan, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Central Luzon and Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

According to the weather bureau,

the northern and eastern sections of the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.