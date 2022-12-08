Shear line affecting Northern Luzon: PAGASA

Eastern sections of Visayas, Mindanao affected by trough of LPA

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the trough of a Low Pressure Area (LPA) is also affecting the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao.

Caraga, Davao Region, Northern Mindanao, SOCCSKSARGEN, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Catanduanes, Albay, Masbate, and Sorsogon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon, PAGASA said, will have strong winds and coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.