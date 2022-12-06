Shear line affecting Northern Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — A shear line is affecting Northern Luzon, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

As a result, PAGASA said cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected over Northern Luzon.

The weather bureau said flash floods or landslides due to scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Batanes will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, this time due to the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Northern Luzon will have strong winds and coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.