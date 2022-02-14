Shear line affecting extreme N. Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Cagayan Valley, as a result, is expected to have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, the weather bureau said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon, the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon, of Visayas, and of Mindanao, meanwhile, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.