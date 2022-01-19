Shear line affecting eastern Visayas: PAGASA

Luzon, rest of Visayas affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon and the rest of Visayas.

As a result, PAGASA said Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

PAGASA said the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.