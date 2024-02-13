Shear line affecting eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas

Rest of Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News)–The shear line is affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Luzon.

As a result, Eastern Visayas, Capiz, Aklan, Marinduque, Bicol Region, Oriental Mindoro, Quezon and Romblon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and Aurora, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Luzon and the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.