Shear line affecting eastern section of Visayas

Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News)–The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon.

As a result, Eastern Visayas, Capiz, Aklan, Iloilo, Bicol Region and Romblon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and Quezon, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Northern Luzon, Central Luzon and the eastern section of Southern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.