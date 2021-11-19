Shear line affecting eastern section of S. Luzon: PAGASA

Northern and Central Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

As a result, PAGASA said Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Meanwhile, Northern and Central Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.