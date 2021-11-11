Shear line affecting eastern section of Northern Luzon: PAGASA

Rest of N. Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Northern Luzon.

As a result, PAGASA said Batanes and Cagayan will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.