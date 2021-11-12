Shear line affecting eastern section of N. Luzon

Rest of Northern Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is affecting the rest of Northern Luzon.

As a result, PAGASA said Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Palawan, Albay, Masbate, and Sorsogon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Batanes and Cagayan will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, while Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.