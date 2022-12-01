Shear line affecting eastern section of Luzon: PAGASA

Mindanao affected by ITCZ

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is also affecting Mindanao.

PAGASA said Batanes, Apayao, Cagayan, Rizal, Laguna, Quezon, and Camarines Norte will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, Northern Mindanao, and Zamboanga del Norte, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, the weather bureau said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.