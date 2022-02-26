Shear line affecting eastern section of Central, Southern Luzon: PAGASA

Northern Luzon and the rest of Central Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Central and Southern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting Northern Luzon and the rest of Central Luzon.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, PAGASA said, are expected over Caraga.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with rains.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and the rest of Central Luzon, the weather bureau said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, while Metro Manila and the rest of the country are expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

According to the weather bureau, Northern Luzon, eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.