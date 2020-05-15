Severe Tropical Storm”Ambo” maintains strength as it moves towards Bulacan, has made 7 landfalls so far

Ambo has more landfalls than super typhoon Yolanda

(Eagle News) — Severe Tropical Storm “Ambo” (international name Vongfong) has maintained its strength as it moves towards Bulacan on Friday night, May 15, after making a record of seven landfalls in the country, according to the country’s weather bureau, PAGASA.

With maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 165 kph, it is moving northwest at 20 kph.

At 7 p.m. today, Friday, May 15, the center of Severe Tropical Storm “AMBO” was estimated based on all available data including those from Subic Doppler Radar in the vicinity of General Nakar, Quezon (14.8 °N, 121.4 °E )

This was after making seven landfalls in the country since Thursday, May 14.

The landfalls were as follows: San Policarpo, Eastern Samar (12:15 PM yesterday); Dalupiri Island, Northern Samar (10:15 PM yesterday); Capul Island, Northern Samar (10:30 PM yesterday); Ticao Island, Masbate (12:00 AM today); Burias Island, Masbate (3:00 AM today); San Andres, Quezon (7:45 AM today); Real, Quezon (5:00 PM today).

Ambo has made so far more landfalls than the catastrophic Super Typhoon Haiyan in November 2013 which only had made six landfalls in the country, the first of which was also in Eastern Samar, particularly in Guiuan.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are felt tonight over Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Aurora, Bulacan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Occidental Mindoro, and Marinduque.

Between tonight until tomorrow (16 May) evening, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino.

“Residents in these areas are advised to take appropriate measures, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the local rainfall or thunderstorm advisories and heavy rainfall warnings from PAGASA Regional Services Divisions (PRSD). Flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur in highly to very highly susceptible areas during heavy or prolonged rainfall,” PAGASA said.

-Areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal-

These areas in Luzon are currently under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2: locos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, La Union, Nueva Vizcaya, Nueva Ecija, Quirino, Aurora, the eastern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Natividad, San Quintin, Umingan, Balungao, Sta. Maria, Tayug, Asingan, San Manuel, Binalonan, Laoac, Urdaneta, Villasis, Rosales, Sto. Tomas, Alcala, Bautista, Bayambang, Urbiztondo, Basista, Malasiqui, Sta. Barbara, Manaoag, Mapandan, San Jacinto, San Fabian, Pozorrubio, Sison, Mangaldan, Dagupan, Calasiao, Binmaley, Lingayen, Bugallon, Aguilar, San Carlos, Mangatarem), Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, the northern and central portion Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Sampaloc. Lucban, Tayabas, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Lucena, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Plaridel, Unisan, Gumaca, Pitogo, Macallelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Lopez, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Calauag, Tagkayawan, Perez, Alabat, Quezon), Polillo Islands, and the southern and western portion of Isabela (Quezon, Mallig, Roxas, Quirino, San Manuel, Burgos, Gamu, Reina Mercedes, Aurora, Luna Cabatuan, Naguilian, Benito Soliven, Cauayan, San Guillermo, Dinapigue, San Mateo, Alicia, Angadanan, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, Santiago, Cordon).

These areas will have winds of greater than 61 km/h and up to 120 km/h may be expected in at least 24 hours.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is hoisted in these areas in Luzon: Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Batanes, Zambales, Bataan, the rest of Isabela, Batangas, Marinduque, the rest of Quezon, Camarines Norte, and the northwestern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot)

There is currently no signal in Visayas and Mindanao.

PAGASA said sea travel is risky for all types of seacrafts over the seaboards of areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal.

