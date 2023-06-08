Severe Tropical Storm “Chedeng” maintains strength while over Philippine Sea

(Eagle News)–Severe Tropical Storm “Chedeng” has maintained its strength while over the Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the center of “Chedeng” was so far estimated 1090 kilometers east of Central Luzon.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 115 kph.

PAGASA said “Chedeng” is moving west northwestward at 10 kph.

According to the weather bureau, the tropical cyclone may enhance the southwest monsoon over the next three days but the “timing and intensity of monsoon rains over the country (especially in the western portion) may still change.

The following areas may experience gusty conditions on Friday (June 8) and on Saturday (June 9).

Visayas

Romblon

Occidental Mindoro

Northern portion of Palawan including Kalayaan

Calamian and Cuyo Islands

Surigao del Norte

Dinagat Islands

Camiguin

Calabarzon

Mimaropa

Bicol Region

PAGASA said “Chedeng” is forecast to move generally west northwestward to northwestward today until tomorrow afternoon before turning north for the rest of tomorrow.