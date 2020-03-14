Several roads in M. Manila scheduled for repair

(Eagle News)–Several roads in Metro Manila are scheduled for repair over the weekend, the Department of Public Works and Highways said.

The DPWH advised motorists to look for alternate routes, with the work on the following roads scheduled until Monday, March 16, 5 a.m.:

A. Bonifacio Ave.- Sgt. Rivera St. to Bansalangin St., first lane from sidewalk (southbound)

Elliptical Road-from Kalayaan Ave. to Maharlika St., 3rd lane from inner sidewalk (westbound)

General Luis St. (westbound)

Mindanao Ave. -from Tandang Sora to D. Muñoz St., second lane from sidewalk (northbound)

Edsa– Balintawak to Dario Bridge, first lane from centerisland (southbound)

Approach B of P. Tuazon flyover approching A of Boni Serrano flyover (southbound)

After Aurora to New York St., third lane from sidewalk

Congressional Ave. Ext., near UP Professor, 3rd lane from sidewalk (westbound)

The repair work started on Friday, March 13.