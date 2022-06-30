Several Metro Manila LGUs declare June 30 as special non-working holiday for presidential inauguration

(Eagle News) — Several local government units have declared June 30 as a special non-working holiday for the inauguration of President Bongbong Marcos.

In making the declaration in Executive Order No. 125, San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora noted this was to “help ensure the safety of all citizens and a smooth flow of traffic.”

Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto-Rubiano and Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco said this was also to ensure the safety of residents due to road closures due to the event.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, for his part, said in Executive Order No. 53 that the declaration of a holiday was to “give way” to the event, which will be held at the National Museum that is under Manila’s jurisdiction.

“..It is but fitting and proper that all citizens of the country, in general, and residents of the City of Manila, in particular, be given full opportunity to witness and welcome this significant event in the life of the nation,” Moreno’s EO said.

Marcos is set to be inaugurated as the country’s 17th president after winning by a landslide in the May elections.