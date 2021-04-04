Seven more overseas Filipinos test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Seven more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 16,405.

Twelve additional recoveries also pushed the recovery total to 10060.

No additional deaths were reported, which means deaths among overseas Filipinos due to COVID-19 remain at 1049.

“Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities and recoveries saw a slight decrease to 6.39% and 61.32%, respectively. Meanwhile, those under treatment increased to 32.28%,” the DFA said.

According to DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 9078, 4963, and 675, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 906 and 602, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos overseas, at 21.

The DFA has said it continues to repatriate overseas Filipinos amid the COVID-19 pandemic.