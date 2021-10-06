Senators Lacson, Sotto file their certificates as presidential and vice-presidential bets for 2022

(Eagle News) – Senator Panfilo Lacson filed his candidacy for the presidency on Wednesday, Oct. 6, along with his running mate Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, saying they can bring back the people’s trust in government.

“Kakayahan. Katapatan, katapangan — mga katangiang taglay ng Lacson-Sotto tandem upang maibalik ang tiwala ng mga mamamayan sa ating pamahalaan,” Lacson said.

Lacson said they would fight corruption inside and outside government.

“Kahit minsan, hindi kami tumanggap ng suhol bilang kapalit ng serbisyo publiko,” the senator said.

Sotto, for his part, said that with both of their combined 42 years of experience in legislation, they already know the problems that need to be solved and could solve these better if they are on top of the executive department.

He said that they had been “churning legislation after legislation” and that there was “much to be desired” in how these would be executed.

“We believe that if we hold the reins of the executive department we will be able to execute it well,” Sotto said.

“We know the ills, we know the solution,” he added.

It was not clear however under what party they would be running.

Both senators separately chair political parties.

Lacson is the chair of the revived Partido Reporma party while Sotto chairs the National People’s Coalition.

Asked on their low rankings in the surveys, Lacson said that their “grassroots recruitment and organization” were already “in full swing.”

Lacson and Sotto filed their certificates of candidacy shortly after former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., filed his CoC for the presidency in next year’s elections.

(Eagle News Service)