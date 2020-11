(Eagle News)–Senator Ronald dela Rosa has tested positive for COVID-19.

The senator made the announcement on his Facebook account on Saturday, Nov. 21.

“I am sorry to inform [you] that I tested positive for [COVID-19] yesterday. To all who made contact with me [please] do the [proper] protocols,” he said.

Earlier, Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri, Sonny Angara and Koko Pimentel tested positive for COVID-19.

They have all since recovered.