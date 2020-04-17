Senate to still hear reso on Duque once session resumes: Lacson

(Eagle News) — The Senate will hear the resolution calling for the resignation of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III even if President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to retain him in his Cabinet.

This is according to Senator Panfilo Lacson, who issued a statement on Friday, April 17, a day after news of the 14 senators signing P.S. Resolution No. 362 broke.

Apart from Lacson, Senate President Tito Sotto signed the resolution, which asked Duque to step down for his alleged failure of leadership amid the COVID-19 crisis.

But President Duterte said Duque would “stay put,” and thanked the senators for voicing out their opinions, instead, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said.

“Not only will it give Secretary Duque the opportunity to explain his side, it will also give all other resource persons in the medical community and whoever may be invited to shed light to further articulate their views with the end in view of passing relevant legislation on our part,” Lacson said.