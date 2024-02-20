Senate Approves PHP100 Daily Minimum Wage Increase for 4.2 Million Workers

The Senate has passed Senate Bill No. 2534, advocating a PHP100 daily minimum wage increase for around 4.2 million daily minimum wage earners nationwide. The bill, co-authored by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, and Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, received 20 affirmative votes in its third and final reading. Estrada emphasized the Senate’s responsiveness to citizens’ needs amid rising living costs. Although some senators were absent during the vote, the bill is seen as a positive step to address the 35-year gap since the last legislated wage hike in 1989.

The proposed measure aims to ease the financial struggles of workers grappling with increased costs of living. Despite its approval, critics, including some House members, argue against legislated wage hikes, expressing concerns about potential job losses, business closures, and inflation. However, supporters, like Sen. Bong Go, emphasize the importance of providing a living wage for Filipino workers.

The bill also addresses the welfare of movie industry workers through SB 2505, known as the Eddie Garcia Bill. It seeks to standardize working hours, wages, social security, and welfare benefits for workers in the movie and TV industry. The proposed legislation reflects the Senate’s recognition of the significant contributions of individuals behind the camera, ensuring their fair treatment and improved working conditions.