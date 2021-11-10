Sen. Go tells public of possible “changes” in his VP bid, says he will respect party decision

Says he will follow final decision of Pres. Duterte, PDP Laban which will be announced in the next few days

(Eagle News) – Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, the vice-presidential candidate of the ruling party Partido Demokratikong Pilipino, hinted at possible “changes” in his plans for the 2022 national elections.

He made this statement after presidential daughter, Davao City mayor Sara Duterte Carpio, withdrew her candidacy for the local elections on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.

Go said he would be waiting for the party’s decision on the final line-up for the national elections, as he expressed his respect for whatever would be the decision of the Duterte family. He also professed his love for President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Ayaw ko munang mag-speculate… Mahal ko po si Pangulong Duterte. Desisyon nya po ito at desisyon po ng Partido na tumakbo ako bilang bise-presidente,” he said in an event in Antipolo City.

“Hintayin na lang po natin kuing ano ang magiging desiyon ni Pangulong Duterte at ng partido,” Go told reporters.

The senator became emotional during his speech at the event. He said there were certain happenings in politics that could not be easily understood, but that there could be changes in his vice-presidential bid.

“Alam niyo, magulo ang pulitika. Maraming pangyayari sa mga nakaraang oras na ayaw ko, na mahirap niyong maintindihan. Itong kandidatura ko bilang bise presidente ay maaaring magbago,” he said on Tuesday.

Go said whatever would be the changes, his commitment to serve the Filipino public remains.

“Basta isa lang naman ang layunin ko. Ang layunin ko po ay mag-serbisyo sa kapwa Pilipino, kahit na anong kapasidad po, patuloy po akong magseserbisyo,” he said.

Go also said that he would follow whatever would be the decision of President Duterte on the matter. He then said that this decision could be announced in the next few days.

“Gustuhin ko man magsilbi sa inyo bilang bise presidente dahil sa kagustuhan ng ating mahal na Pangulo, kailangan ko pong umiwas. Malalaman ninyo lang yan sa darating na araw,” said the senator who had been a long-time aide of President Duterte.

The substitution of candidacies in the national and local elections would be allowed by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) until Nov. 15, 2021.

