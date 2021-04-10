Sen. Go posts photos of Pres. Duterte jogging, walking inside Palace grounds to dispel rumors he is sick

(Eagle News) — Senator Christopher “Bong” Go showed photos of President Rodrigo Duterte jogging, walking and riding a big bike on Friday night, April 9, inside the Malacanang compound amid the extended lockdown or Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila and surrounding areas.

In his Facebook post, Sen. Go, President Duterte’s long-time aide, posted photos of the 76-year old Philippine leader while he took time to exercise by doing short jogs and walks inside Malacanang to dispel speculations that the President was sick.

“Mga kababayan ko, malungkot at mahirap ang maging Pangulo sa panahong ito. Suportahan natin si Tatay Digong, ang taong totoong nagmamahal sa ating kapwa Pilipino (To my fellow countrymen, being a President at this time is sad and difficult. Let us support Tatay Digong, a man who really loves Filipinos),” Go said in his Facebook post.

In the photos and short video clip, President Duterte is seen wearing a face mask and face shield while walking and jogging. He is also seen trying out his big bike.

-Pres. Duterte also busy working inside Palace, says Go-

Before this, on Wednesday, April 7, Go also posted photos of the President busy working inside Malacanang. The senator appealed to the public for understanding and for support and to not participate in mudslinging since President Duterte was up to his neck with paperwork.

“Sa mga may masasamang Hangarin, Wag muna kayo mag celebrate!! Nandito lang si Tatay Digong. Tambak ang trabaho. “Hindi ito ang panahon ng pagsisisihan kundi panahon ng Pagtutulungan”. Suot ko damit kong dilaw pero DU30 yan!!! Sana tulungan na lang natin ang ating mahal na Pangulo para malagpasan natin ang crisis na ito bilang nagkaka-isang mamayanang Pilipino. Salamat po — Kuya Bong Go,” he said in his post.

Malacanang decided to limit the public appearances and activities of President Duterte amid the still raging pandemic that caused a spike in cases, largely because of new highly infectious variants in Metro Manila and other areas. This resulted in more people getting COVID-19 that hospitals in the Philippine capital and in nearby provinces under ECQ are overwhelmed.

(Eagle News Service)