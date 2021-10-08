Sen. Bato Dela Rosa files CoC as PDP-Laban presidential candidate beating Comelec deadline

Dela Rosa- Go tandem in the offing for PDP-Laban; substitution of candidates still allowed until Nov. 15 by COMELEC

(Eagle News) – In a surprise move, Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa filed his certificate of candidacy as the standard bearer of the ruling party, PDP-Laban.

Dela Rosa filed his CoC to run as president in the 2022 elections just before the lapse of the 5.m. deadline on October 8 for the filing of his candidacies.

Under Comelec rules and regulations, particularly Resolution No. 10717, substitution of official candidates or aspirants is allowed on or before Nov. 15, 2021.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said before that he is hoping for a Sara-Go tandem for PDP Laban, referring to his daughter, Davao City mayor “Inday” Sara, and his former long-time aide, senator Christopher “Bong” Go.

Go has already filed his candidacy for the vice-presidential bid under PDP Laban, and was even accompanied by President Duterte who declared he was officially retiring from politics.

Sara, however, filed her CoC also on Saturday, Oct. 2, seeking reelection as Davao City mayor.

With Dela Rosa’s move filing his CoC as presidential candidate under PDP-Laban, his running mate will be fellow senator Go for the 2022 polls.

There are however speculations that Dela Rosa’s sudden move to file his CoC about an hour before the 5 p.m. deadline was in preparation for a possible substitution of standard bearer before the Nov. 15 deadline.

Based on section 40 of Comelec resolution no. 10717, an official candidate of a political party (PP) or Coalition “who dies, withdraws or is disqualified for any cause after the last day for the filing of COCs may be substituted by an aspirant/official candidate belonging to, and nominated by, the same PP or Coalition.”

The substitute candidate “may file a COC for the Office affected on or before November 15, 2021.”

“No substitution due to withdrawal shall be allowed after November 15, 2021,” the Comelec resolution noted.

President Duterte ran as a substitute candidate of PDP-Laban in the 2016 elections.

