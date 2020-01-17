Second person dies from mystery virus in China: official

BEIJING, China (AFP) — A second person has died in China from a mystery virus that has stricken dozens and appeared in two other Asian countries, officials said.

Local authorities said a 69-year-old man died on Wednesday in Wuhan, the central Chinese city believed to be the epicenter of an outbreak of a coronavirus from the same family as the deadly SARS pathogen.

The outbreak has caused alarm because of the link with SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed 349 people in mainland China and another 299 in Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

At least 41 people have been hit with pneumonia linked to the new virus in China, prompting authorities in Hong Kong to step up detection measures, including temperature checkpoints for inbound travelers.

The Wuhan health commission said in a statement late Thursday that 12 people have recovered and been discharged from hospital, while five others were in serious condition.

The man who died had become sick on December 31 and his condition worsened five days later, with pulmonary tuberculosis and multiple organ functions damaged, the commission said.

Two other cases have been detected — in Thailand and Japan — with health managers in both countries saying the patients had visited Wuhan prior to their hospitalizations.

Authorities in Wuhan said a seafood market was the center of the outbreak. It was closed on January 1.

No human-to-human transmission of the virus behind the Wuhan outbreak has been confirmed so far, but the health commission has said the possibility “cannot be excluded”.

Cases outside China

A World Health Organization (WHO) doctor has said that it would not be surprising if there was “some limited human-to-human transmission, especially among families who have close contact with one another”.

The Wuhan health commission said Wednesday a man who had been diagnosed worked at Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, but his wife had been diagnosed with the illness despite reporting “no history of exposure” at the facility.

The woman diagnosed in Thailand had not reported visiting the seafood market, the WHO said on Tuesday. She was reported to be in stable condition earlier this week.

The patient in Japan, who was released from the hospital, had also not visited the market. Japanese officials said it was possible that the man had been in contact with a person infected with the virus while in Wuhan.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a Level 1 “Watch” alert for travelers to Wuhan, saying they should practice normal precautions and avoid contact with animals and sick people.

