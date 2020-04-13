Africa, International

Second Ebola death in DR Congo ahead of hoped-for deadline

on
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 07, 2018, A health worker waits to handle a new unconfirmed Ebola patient at a newly build MSF (Doctors Without Borders) supported Ebola treatment center (ETC) in Bunia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo. – The counters are reset: the Democratic Republic of the Congo will have to wait at least another 42 days before proclaiming the end of the Ebola epidemic in the east of the country, where a new case was registered on April 10, 2020, after 52 days of a respite which maintained the hope of an exit from the epidemic on April 13, 2020. (Photo by John WESSELS / AFP)

KINSHASA, DR Congo (AFP) — A second death from Ebola has been recorded in eastern DR Congo in the final days before a deadline, now scrapped, in which health authorities hoped to declare an end to a 20-month epidemic.

Hopes had been high that the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday would officially bring the curtain down on the country’s 10th known outbreak of the notorious hemorrhagic fever.

But on Friday, a 26-year-old man was listed as having died from the disease, and a young girl who was being treated in the same health center passed away on Sunday.

Both died in the city of Beni, an epicenter of the outbreak, the health authorities said late Sunday.

The epidemic, which began in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on August 1 2018, has claimed 2,276 lives, according to an official tally.

The outbreak can only be declared officially over after 52 days without any new cases, which is equal to twice the virus’ incubation period.

The DRC has so far recorded 20 deaths out of 234 known cases of coronavirus, almost all of them in the capital KInshasa.

© Agence France-Presse

Related Posts