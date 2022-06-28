SC junks petitions against Marcos Jr’s candidacy, paving the way for the President-elect’s June 30 inauguration

(Eagle News) – The Supreme Court dismissed the various petitions questioning the presidential candidacy of President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., on Tuesday, June 28, saying he was qualified to run for public office.

The decision was issued two days before Marcos Jr’s inauguration as the 17th Philippine president on June 30.

The high court also affirmed the previous resolutions issued by the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) that had also dismissed for lack of merit the various petitions against Marcos Jr.

“The Court held that in the exercise of its power to decide the present controversy led them to no other conclusion but that respondent Marcos Jr. is qualified to run for and be elected to public office,” the Supreme Court said.

-Marcos Jr’s certificate of candidacy valid, says SC-

It noted that his certificate of candidacy was “valid and in accord with the pertinent law” and that it “was rightfully upheld by the COMELEC.”

The Supreme Court En Banc dismissed the petitions in G.R. No. 260374 (Fr. Christian B. Buenafe, et al. v. Commission on Elections, et al.) and G. R. No. 260426 (Bonifacio P. Ilagan, et al. v. Commission on Elections, et al.).

“Thirteen Justices voted to dismiss the petitions, while two Justices took no part in the case,” said a release from the high court’s Public Information Office.

The Court affirmed the COMELEC resolutions dated January 17, 2022 and May 10, 2022 in SPA No. 21-156 (DC), as well as two other COMELEC Resolutions dated February 10, 2022 and May 10, 2022 in SPA No. 21-212 (DC).

These various petitioners against Marcos Jr’s candidacy assailed the COMELEC for dismissing their cases for lack of merit. The COMELEC had also denied the various motions for reconsideration of the petitioners.

The petitioners then tried to get a temporary restraining order before the high court against Congress to prevent the proclamation of Marcos Jr as the winner in the May 2022 presidential elections.

The Supreme Court said that the Member-in-Charge of the cases wass Justice Rodil V. Zalameda.

In the en banc sessions, the two justices who took no part in the delibertions were Justice Henri Jean Paul B. Inting and Justice Antonio T. Kho, Jr.

This was because Justice Inting’s sibling is incumbent COMELEC commissioner Socorro B. Inting, while Justice Kho, Jr. is a former COMELEC commissioner, the SC PIO said.

The Supreme Court’s decision further clears the way for the scheduled inauguration of President-elect Marcos Jr., on June 30.

Supreme Court Associate Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo will administer the oath of office of President-elect Marcos Jr., that day at the National Museum.

(Eagle News Service)