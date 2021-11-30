Saying his family doesn’t want him to run, Sen. Bong Go withdraws from the 2022 presidential race

Makes “very difficult decision” after considering his family’s wishes: “Pag pamilya na po ang kumontra sa mga gustong gawin sa buhay, napakabigat po”

(Eagle News) – Senator Christopher “Bong” Go announced his withdrawal from the 2022 presidential race on Tuesday, Nov. 30, saying it might not yet be his time to run for the country’s top post.

Go, who filed his candidacy under the Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan (PDDS) — an allied political party of the ruling PDP-Laban — on Nov. 15, said his family also didn’t want him to run.

“Ayaw rin talaga ng aking pamilya kaya naisip ko na siguro ay hindi ko pa panahon sa ngayon. Diyos lang ang nakakaalam kung kailan ang tamang panahon,” he said in an ambush interview with reporters.

“Mas makaka-focus po ako sa pagse-serbisyo sa inyo kung hindi ako kandidato para sa pangulo,” he said in San Juan City on Tuesday, Nov. 30, shortly after he and President Rodrigo Duterte led the commemmoration ceremonies for Bonifacio Day at the Pinaglabanan Shrine.

“Pag pamilya na po ang kumontra sa mga gustong gawin sa buhay, napakabigat po,” he told reporters.

“Mahirap po. Maiintindihan rin ninyo.”

Go, who had been President Duterte’s special assistant since 1998 when the latter was still mayor of Davao City, said he didn’t want to put the President in a tight spot. The senator said he loved the 76-year old Duterte as a father, and he didn’t want to add to his problems.

“Matanda na po siya at marami na siyang naibigay sa bayan kaya’t ayaw ko na dagdagan pa ang kanyang problema. Nanatili akong tapat sa kanya at nangako akong sasamahan ko po siya habambuhay,” Go said.

“Ayaw ko ring maipit si Pangulong Duterte. Higit pa sa tatay ang pagmamahal ko sa kanya,” the senator said.

-Go says his heart still on serving Filipinos-

He said that his heart was still into serving the public.

“Nandito pa rin naman po ako. Handang mag-serbisyo sa inyo. Mahal ko po kayo,” he said as he thanked all his supporters. He said he hoped they would understand and respect his decision.

“Ako po, no regrets po ako. Maraming salamat po sa suporta ni Pangulong Duterte, and of course sa mga supporters namin ni Pangulong Duterte. Sana po’y maunawaan ninyo ako dahil po masakit po ang pakiramdam kung hindi ka magiging successful sa campaign mo dahil pasan mo ang daigdig,” he said.

“Mahirap pong mangampanya kung wala ang drive mo to campaign. Pero yung drive ko to serve the people, hindi magbabago,” he said.

Go had pondered long and hard on this decision.

On November 25, he released a statement saying he was seriously considering withdrawing from the presidency.

Go said “running for the presidency (was) something I have never dreamed of” and said he was praying for Divine guidance so he could decide wisely.

With Go’s withdrawal, the Duterte administration’s party is left with no standard bearer for next year’s crucial polls.

President Duterte had wanted his daughter, Davao City mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to run for the presidency, but the latter decided to run as a vice-presidential candidate, forcing Go to withdraw his initial candidacy for the vice-presidency under the ruling PDP-Laban party on Nov. 15, the deadline for the filing of substitute candidates.

The President then told Go to seek the presidency on that day itself. Go then filed his COC as a presidential candidate under the PDDS party, replacing former PDDS standard bearer Greco Belgica.

The PDP-Laban is embroiled in a dispute with each of the two factions — the Cusi wing and the Pimentel wing — claiming to be the legitimate political PDP-Laban party. The Comelec is yet to settle the case.

(Eagle News Service)