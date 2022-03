RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AFP) — Saudi energy giant Aramco’s shares rose to a record high on Wednesday amid a surge in global oil prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Aramco’s stock was trading at 42.9 Saudi riyals ($11.4) in Riyadh, according to the Saudi Tadawul market website.

The Gulf kingdom — the world’s top crude exporter — has remained the firm’s majority shareholder since a December 11, 2019 listing.

© Agence France-Presse