Saudi king to chair G20 video talks on coronavirus Thursday

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on March 19, 2020 in the capital Riyadh shows Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz speaking during a televised speech, addressing the nation about the COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic. – Saudi Arabia’s King Salman warned on March 19 of a “more difficult” fight ahead against the new coronavirus, as the kingdom faces the double blow of virus-led shutdowns and crashing oil prices. Saudi Arabia has reported 274 COVID-19 cases but no deaths so far. The Arab world’s biggest economy has shut down cinemas, malls and restaurants, halted flights and suspended the year-round umrah pilgrimage as it steps up efforts to contain the deadly virus. (Photo by Bandar AL-JALOUD / Saudi Royal Palace / AFP) 

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AFP) — Saudi Arabia’s King Salman will chair an emergency virtual summit of leaders from the Group of 20 major economies on Thursday to discuss a global response to the coronavirus pandemic.

World leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, will take part in the talks which the Kremlin said will take place by videoconference.

“King Salman will chair the meeting to advance a coordinated global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its human and economic implications,” said a statement released by Riyadh early Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia, which currently holds the G20 presidency, last week called for the “virtual summit” following some criticism that the group has been slow to address the global crisis.

The G20 members will be joined by leaders from other affected countries including Spain, Jordan, Singapore, and Switzerland.

Leaders from international organizations such as the United Nations, World Bank, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) will also participate.

France and China on Tuesday supported the idea as the global toll from COVID-19 had surged close to 16,000 and over 1.7 billion people were confined to their homes.

The announcement of the summit comes as fears grow that the virus-wracked world economy will plunge into recession, which means a minimum of two successive quarters of economic contraction.

Saudi Arabia itself has reported 767 coronavirus infections — the highest in the Gulf — and faces the double blow of virus-led shutdowns and crashing oil prices.

The Saudi presidency is set to see it host world leaders for a summit in Riyadh from November 21 to 22.

