Sara Duterte calls for unity of pro-Duterte groups, explains her decision to run as VP

Vice-presidential aspirant Davao City mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio called for unity to support the programs and gained made by the administration of her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, as she explained her decision to run for vice-president.

In a statement on Tuesday, Nov. 16, Mayor “Inday” Sara as she is more popularly called, also explained why her party decided to make an alliance with presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Mayor Sara also explained that she is drawing her strength from her supporters whom she thanked. She also called on pro-Duterte groups to unite as the campaign for the election starts.

“Ngayon ay gusto ko sanang simulan ang ating laban sa pamamagitan ng isang panawagan. Magkaisa po tayong lahat na sumusuporta sa administrasyong Duterte. Iisa lang naman ang ating pangarap. Ang pagkakaroon ng mas matatag, mas mapayapa, mas maunlad na bansa,” Duterte-Carpio said in a vide message posted on her official facebook page.

-Seeks support of her alliance with BBM’s party-

“Ang aking partido ay nakipag-alyansa at humingi ng suporta para kay Bongbong Marcos at para sa akin, matapos kong tanggapin ang inyong hamon at panawagan,” she said.

The presidential daughter claimed that PDP-Laban turned down the call to support their tandem, but said she understood the reason for this.

“Tinanggihan ito ng PDP at naiintindihan natin ito,” she said.

She then clarified that her action to tandem with Bongbong Marcos was not meant to aggrieve anyone.

“Pero gusto ko lamang linawin na walang pangalang sinisira o dinudungisan, walang sinasagasaan, walang inaagrabyado, inaaway, pinapaiyak o inaapi,” she said.

In calling for unity, Mayor Sara said that her aim was not only to continue his father’s legacy, but to also add to these gains, the same campaign pomise made by Senator Go in running as a presidential candidate of Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan (PDDS) an allied party of PDP-Laban,

“Sa muli nananawagan ako ng pagkakaisa,” Inday Sara said.

“Ang layunin ay hndi lamang ituloy ang mga magagandang nasimulan ni Pangulong Duterte, kundi ang mas pagbutihin o mas palawigin pa ang mga ito,” she said.

Sara added that ”the people will make me strong, and it is thru this solidarity and unity that we will be abkle to build a stronger nation.

In an earlier video statement issued on Sunday, Nov. 14, Duterte-Carpio said that she decided to run as vice-president in answer to calls from her supporters to run for a national post.

“The offer to run for Vice-President became an opportunity to meet you halfway. It’s a path that would allow me to heed your call to serve our country and make me a stronger person and public servant in the years that lie ahead,” she said.

